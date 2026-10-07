Michael Kearns, Trailblazing Gay Actor Who Came Out 50+ Years Ago, Dies at 76

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Michael Kearns, a revered stage performer and coach who is often credited as Hollywood’s first out gay actor, has died at 76.

His October 5 death was announced by his close friend, performance artist Tim Miller, who wrote Tuesday, “I am mourning my beloved Michael Kearns. AIDS performer-warrior. Big brother. Friend since 1984. Truly one of a kind. The world is a smaller place … I love you, Michael.”

Born January 8, 1950, in St. Louis, Missouri, Kearns made his way to L.A. after attending drama school in Chicago.

From the dawn of his career, he was out as a gay man, virtually unheard of at the time, making his stage debut in 1972’s “The Dirtiest Show in Town.” That piece was by playwright Tom Eyen, who went on to write “Dreamgirls.”

He appeared on “The Waltons” (1974) and in “The Kentucky Fried Movie” (1977).

In 1975, he became the face of the best-selling book “The Happy Hustler: My Own Story,” a sort of answer to the phenomenally popular “The Happy Hooker” by Xaviera Hollander.

Going by the name Grant Tracy Saxon, it was all an elaborate ruse that married Kearns’ willingness to pose nude and do talk shows with author Thom Racina’s preference to avoid the spotlight.

The gig earned Kearns 10% of the book's earnings on a reported three million copies sold.

A gifted writer, Kearns later covered the stunt in “The Truth Is Bad Enough: What Became of the Happy Hustler?” (2012).

After dabbling in adult films, he continued working on TV and in films, including on “Cheers” (1983), in the made-for-TV movie “Making of a Male Model” (1983), and in the Brian De Palma thriller “Body Double” (1984).

He was also on “Beverly Hills, 90210”(1996).

In 1991, Kearns gave a widely publicized TV interview in which he came out was HIV positive. His stage work, often political, was frequently informed by his HIV status, making him a famous activist on the subject as well as an acclaimed artist who received many prestigious grants.

He played a character with AIDS on “Life Goes On” (1992) and in “And the Band Played On” (1993), the star-studded adaptation of the Randy Shilts book.

Among his most famous one-man shows were “Intimacies,” “More Intimacies,” and, in 2023, “It Must Be Him: A Genderful Musical Memoir.”