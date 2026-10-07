Celebrity News October 07, 2026
Mia Goth Files for Divorce from Shia LaBeouf
A year after they split, Mia Goth is pulling the plug on her marriage with Shia LaBeouf.
In court docs obtained by TMZ, Goth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
Mia listed the separation date as July 28, 2025.
According to the outlet, Goth is requesting primary legal and physical custody of their daughter, Isabel, 4.
Mia is asking for spousal support to be waived for either party.
LaBeouf has moved on from the relationship, and is now dating Nicole Mumphrey. He has also moved from Los Angeles, buying a $1-million house in New Orleans, where his family resides.
Shia and Mia wed in 2016, three years after meeting on the set of their erotic drama film “Nymphomaniac: Vol. II.”
Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Welcome First Child (Report)View Story
In 2018, it was reported that they called it quits and he went on to date FKA twigs. Shia and Mia reconciled and welcomed their daughter in 2022.