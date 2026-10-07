Mia Goth Files for Divorce from Shia LaBeouf

Splash News

A year after they split, Mia Goth is pulling the plug on her marriage with Shia LaBeouf.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Goth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Mia listed the separation date as July 28, 2025.

According to the outlet, Goth is requesting primary legal and physical custody of their daughter, Isabel, 4.

Mia is asking for spousal support to be waived for either party.

LaBeouf has moved on from the relationship, and is now dating Nicole Mumphrey. He has also moved from Los Angeles, buying a $1-million house in New Orleans, where his family resides.

Shia and Mia wed in 2016, three years after meeting on the set of their erotic drama film “Nymphomaniac: Vol. II.”