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Joe Manganiello is opening up about his battle with an autoimmune disease in his new memoir “Bloodlines.”

The “True Blood” alum started suffering from symptoms shortly after he married Sofia Vergara in 2015.

People magazine reports his symptoms included excruciating abdominal pain, bleeding from the rectum, significant weight loss, fevers, rashes, headaches and fatigue.

“I was getting sicker and sicker,” he told People.

Joe went on, “It happened to me, and it’s the truth, and I have all the scars to prove it. [Autoimmune] conditions are a dumping ground for things [doctors] don’t understand. They start running you through this gauntlet of drugs.”

His health journey meant multiple colonoscopies, and in 2016 he required an emergency surgery to remove part of his intestines, which meant he had to use an ostomy bag.

In the book, per People, he details the surgery. "One day, about two weeks into my hospitalization, in the middle of what I’ll refer to as 'The Night in Hell,' I realized that I would most likely not live to see the sunrise again,” Manganiello wrote, "I felt a swell in my abdomen—a signal that I was moments from hemorrhaging blood all over the sheets."

He went on, "Try as I might, I didn’t reach the toilet in time. I wanted to scream at the top of my lungs but somehow managed to push it down, mouth open, eyes wide… This is it, I thought. I don’t have anything left. I won’t last another day. I am going to die tonight.”

Doctors still didn’t know what was wrong, his tests and MRIs couldn’t explain his symptoms.

Joe said the next morning, "in a last ditch attempt the doctors split me open, hoping to see something with the naked eye that the scans might have missed."

"They found it,” he said. "My entire large intestine had turned to pus and was about to explode. Had they not cut me open that morning, it would have ruptured, and I would have died immediately of sepsis."

He said Sofia "made the brutal but lifesaving decision to allow my entire large intestine to be removed and for a hole to be cut into my abdomen to divert my small intestine.”

It was a 10-hour surgery, and when he woke up he learned "the surgery had saved my life but had left me with an ostomy bag for an indefinite amount of time, possibly forever.”

He recalled, "Through my drug-induced semi-euphoria, I understood I had cheated death but underneath that crept the fear that the life I had worked so long and hard to make for myself was over.”

Joe’s search for answers took him outside of traditional medicine, and he believes a shaman in Santa Monica was able to heal him by healing his generational trauma.

The “Magic Mike” star is now healthy, and his digestive tract was reconnected with surgery.

He told People, “For seven years I thought I was going to be dead the next week. The world has opened back up to me.”