Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson Reveal ‘DWTS’ Injury During ‘Turbulent’ Week (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson overcame a “turbulent week” to perform on Mariah Carey Night on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Extra” spoke with Harry and Jenna, who suffered an injury before their performance.

Harry shared, “They didn’t put it in the package.”

Jenna joked, “That was my fault, so I’m not going to give it away because I’m going to be the exclusive for it, but I tried to take Harry out multiple times.”

Harry lessened the blow, saying, “I did step on you a couple of times.”

Jenna chimed in, “I also, like, broke your toes.”

Jenna noted that the “dance was also really physical,” so “one wrong move” could lead to an injury.

Johnson teased to watch out for her video since it’ll be “so funny.”

As for prepping for their dance, Harry admitted, “I kept, like, misstepping, stopping in the middle, and she’s like, ‘Keep going’… I got frazzled.”

Harry stressed the importance of breathing, adding, “I was just like, ‘Let’s breathe in at the same time.’”

Johnson shared, “You don’t love it at the moment, but the process is what makes the outcome so beautiful.”