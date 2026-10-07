'Extra's' Prime Day Picks - Wednesday 10/7!

It’s the final day of the Amazon October Prime Day event. We had to share our Day 2 picks!

Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Christina Ricci are all fans of the Drunk Elephant skincare brand! This Protini Polypeptide Cream is free of essential oils, silicons, and fragrance, and gets great reviews! The brand doesn’t go on sale often, so pick one up today!

Olipop is the “it” drink of the moment, and comes in so many fun flavors. The Shirley Temple is a cult favorite, and is on major sale, so it’s a great time to stock up!:

Did watching the latest season of “Full Swing” on Netflix give you the golf bug? If you’re looking to start playing and need a set of clubs, now is a great time to pick this Callaway set up! Callaway is the preferred club of multiple major champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Xander Schauffele!

The Echo Dot is great for playing music, getting help from Alexa, control your smart home devices, and so much more! Grab one for the office, bedroom, or dining room today:

Keep cool any time and anywhere with this handheld three-in-one rechargeable fan!