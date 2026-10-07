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Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release date is changing once again!

Though Combs was scheduled to be released in January 21, 2028, the date has been pushed back to March 8, 2028, based on Bureau of Prisons records.

Combs is currently serving time at FCI Fort Dix.

In a statement, the Bureau of Prisons told People magazine, “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including reasons for a change in release date.”

Combs is currently in solitary confinement, People magazine confirms.

Combs was allegedly spotted using a contraband phone in a video posted by NBC News.

It has been reported that Combs spends thousands of dollars to live a more comfortable lifestyle in prison.

In response to the report, Combs’ rep Juda Engelmayer told Oxygen, “The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court’s decision on his appeal.”

A year ago, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.