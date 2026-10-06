Watch! Derek Hough’s ‘DWTS’ Trailer Tour with Connor Wood aka Fibula & Rylee Arnold

Connor Wood aka Fibula and Rylee Arnold gave “Extra’s” Derek Hough a tour of their “Dancing with the Stars” trailers and teased what’s in store for their sexy rumba on Mariah Carey Night!

Showing off his trailer, Connor joked, “I got some props out to talk about with you... and I should have researched them.”

The social media star had a new sun hat, a book called “The Secret History”… and a replica poster offering a reward for the man who killed Abraham Lincoln.

Connor recently shared on Instagram that he had accidentally been changing in his trailer without both window shades down, and didn’t realize people could see in.

While chatting with Derek, he showed off his “DWTS” robe, saying, “This is something that I’ve been using a lot more once I figured out people could see right into my trailer here,” joking, “I’m a never-nude now.”

Derek had previously told Connor on the show he wanted him to go from “nice man” to “leading man.”

Connor dished on his upcoming performance, saying, “The rumba is a leading-man dance. And the choreography that Rylee put together is very leading man.”

He added, “I was thinking when we did the tango, I was like, ‘This is a sexy dance.’ Now, doing the rumba, I realized the tango, it was intense. It was romantic. It was not sexy. This is sexy.”

Derek and Connor then paid Rylee a visit, where she offered a tour of her very tidy trailer.

Arnold pointed out her snacks like popcorn Cheez-Its and pickles, as well as insulin in her fridge for her type 1 diabetes.

Wood and Arnold also showed off a video from Rylee’s niece Sage, the daughter of former “DWTS” pro Lindsay Arnold, as the little girl gave Connor some tips for this week’s dance, including a major leg kick before going into a move similar to a chinstand.

Wood quipped, “I want to tell her I would die if I did that,” as Rylee laughed.

Rylee also dished on their rumba this week, saying, “I think you’ll see a leading man, for sure. That’s what we’ve been working on.”

Connor shared he thought he chipped a tooth during rehearsals, adding, “This is the most injured I’ve been in a dance. I have bruises. It’s from hitting each other, though, because we’re moving really quickly and really close.”