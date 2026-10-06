Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Step Out for His 37th Birthday in NYC

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated his 37th birthday in the Big Apple!

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The couple was spotted outside Torrisi, an Italian restaurant in SoHo, on October 5.

Kelce was every bit the gentleman as he held Swift’s hand back and forth to the car.

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Taylor wore a lace-trim black midi dress, strappy heels, and a black leather jacket for the occasion, while Travis chose wide-leg black pants and a cardigan sweater.

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The sighting comes days after Taylor celebrated friend Dakota Johnson’s 37th birthday on “Saturday Night Live.”

Dakota, who is the star of Taylor’s current “Patient Zero” music video, joked about her propensity for dating rockers (Role Model, Chris Martin) and summoned Taylor by mentioning, “I have really good friends. They don’t judge me for dating these men. They’re actually really supportive.”

As Taylor took the stage, Dakota cracked, “Ladies and gentlemen, my literal therapist.”

Wordsmith Taylor playfully took issue with that, noting, “I’m not your therapist, actually. You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some.”

Swift was back at show’s end to gift Johnson with a blue-and-white birthday cake.