Quinta Brunson Teases Romances in ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6: ‘Shocking Even in a Platonic Way’ (Exclusive)

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“Abbott Elementary” is back with the teachers you love, some new faces... and some brand-new romances?!

“Extra” sat down with Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, William Stanford Davis and Chris Perfetti to dish on Season 6.

Quinta teased, “The romances between our characters currently will be shocking. And I mean that even in a platonic way.”

She added, “This year, you’re getting a different kind of relationship between Gregory and Jacob, between Gregory and Ava, between Janine and Barbara, between Melissa and Barbara, between Mr. Johnson and everybody. We’re all in a weird polycule with him this year.”

After six seasons, do they feel like they’re becoming more like their TV characters in real life?

Chris answered, “I've never been with a character this long, and it’s fun. It’s sort of like they’re in your back pocket at all times.”

Janelle added, “I don’t feel like we combine. I just feel like we just know them better.”

Acknowledging the people who come up and thank her for telling their story, Sheryl Lee noted, “I’m so happy that this character, all of these characters make them feel so good and so seen. So, I love living in Barbara Howard."

Quinta wished her life was more similar to her character Janine.

As for guest stars on this season of the Philadelphia-set series, could LeBron James appear since he’s now a member of the 76ers?

Quinta commented, “As a 76ers fan, I need to just talk to him about the game plan for this year. So, I would need to find time to talk to him to say, ‘What are we doing?’”