Michael Douglas Spills on Booze-Fueled Love Scene with Glenn Close (Exclusive)

Hollywood icon Michael Douglas chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about his new memoir “One Helluva Ride,” which is packed with tantalizing tales from his 60-year career.

Douglas told Abdi, “The memories I could share or that I had were pretty special.”

He opened up about battling stage four throat and tongue cancer and how it changed his outlook on life.

Michael, who is the father of Cameron, 47, Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23, said he had “much more appreciation to family.”

He explained, “My two kids were very young at that age. I couldn’t believe how supportive they were. They knew something was going on. I had taken them to the hospital when I was doing the chemo.”

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Douglas went on, “And Catherine... and I think, you know, as we all struggle with our careers and sometimes take our families for granted, it gave me a whole other understanding.”

While he was in treatment, Cameron was imprisoned on federal drug charges.

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In 2011, Michael was declared cancer-free. Two years later, he faced new tabloid headlines as he and Catherine very publicly separated. They would reconcile a year later.

He said of reconciling, “The only way I think people can get back together again is if both really want to get back together again. And I felt, and I guess she did, too, that we really wanted to and then had more kind of respect for each other in the sense not taking each other for granted. Give them the effort that you might give a stranger that you make such a big effort to, give that to your partner.”

Michael’s had some of the most dynamic movie star partners in film history. In his book, Michael confesses he and his “Romancing the Stone” co-star Kathleen Turner had a brief extramarital affair while making the 1984 film.

His steamy 1992 film “Basic Instinct” with then-newcomer Sharon Stone was a global sensation. But in 1987, it was “Fatal Attraction” that re-energized his career opposite Glenn Close.

Michael writes in the book that one of their love scenes was so graphic, Glenn needed some extra booze to calm the nerves.

Mona said, “I need to know how much liquid courage did it take to make this so convincing and the fans fall in love?”

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Referencing the elevator scene, he said, “You’d have to ask Glenn Close for that. I only think she went through two or three margaritas before that and so she needed all the help she could get.”

In 1995, Michael’s longtime friend Rob Reiner would direct him in the hit romantic comedy “The American President.”

Rob and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were murdered last year. Michael was actually at home busy writing his chapter about Rob when he heard the breaking news.

Michael told Mona, “Rob gave so much love and tried so much just to make this world a better place. Both he and his wife Michele… they gave so much. That’s why everybody who knew him in our industry really felt the loss, because he was a class act.”