Jessica Simpson Spotted with BF Thomas Eisenhood for the First Time — See the Pics

TMZ

Jessica Simpson, 46, and her new boyfriend Thomas Eisenhood, 33, were spotted in New Mexico over the weekend!

Check out the new pics from TMZ of Jessica and Thomas at Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta Park.

TMZ

The photos were taken around 7:30 a.m. Sunday as they were snapping selfies with hot air balloons in the background.

TMZ sources say another couple offered to take their pic. Thomas wrapped his arm around Jessica and she rested her head on him as they posed.

TMZ

The couple was spotted more than once on their early-morning date as they laughed and talked and took photos. Thomas even took one of Jessica with the Sandia Mountains in the background.

TMZ reports Jessica and the Nashville musician started dating earlier this year after meeting through mutual friends.

TMZ