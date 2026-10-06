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Halle Berry has just filed court papers requesting the court reinstate her 50-50 custody agreement with ex-husband Olivier Martinez regarding their son, Maceo.

In 2022, Berry and Martinez agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Maceo, which includes splitting the week between households and alternating weekends.

After Martinez accused Berry of physical abuse of Maceo, Berry wrote in the docs obtained by “Extra,” “I have never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo. I am a victim of domestic violence, and I help victims of domestic violence... I am not a perpetrator of violence. I would never hurt our child.”

The docs allege that Martinez is impacting Berry's relationship with their son.

In the new docs, Berry claimed, “The fourth concern is Olivier’s continued attempts to align Maceo with him and against me in many areas of our child’s life and activities which causes Maceo to be angry with me about private issues relating to Maceo which Olivier and I were discussing at the time.”

According to the docs, Maceo has been “angry and combative” with Halle after spending time with Olivier.

In the docs, she alleged, “When Maceo would come home from his custodial time with Olivier, he would be angry and combative. It took Maceo 2-3 days to acclimate to being at home and when he would go back to Olivier, the cycle would start all over again. I also perceived Maceo to repeat disputes that Olivier and I discuss in private and take Olivier’s side/position in that dispute.

“If the dispute related to a decision regarding Maceo (for example, about soccer, school, or therapy), Maceo knew about it before Olivier and I reached a decision with respect to a particular issue and would tell me what he and Olivier are going to do (without my input) completely disregarding my authority as his mother,” Berry added.

Berry also claimed that Martinez’s behavior and lack of co-parenting is negatively affecting Maceo.

The docs say, “[Martinez’s] refusal to allow early interventions have caused Maceo to fall further behind in school, caused Maceo’s acting out behaviors to worsen, and caused further damage to Maceo’s and [Berry’s] relationship.”

Halle noted in the docs that Martinez told her that Maceo is “old enough” to make decisions for himself.

The docs argued, “A child approaching thirteen may appropriately participate in discussions concerning his care, but he should not be required or permitted to make complex decisions without meaningful parental guidance.”

Maceo turned 13 on October 5.

Martinez has responded to Berry’s filing, asking the court to deny her request.

Last week, Martinez requested a temporary restraining order against Berry and sole custody of Maceo.

In response to the court filing, Halle’s lawyer Marina Beck told TMZ, “To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement. There is voluminous evidence, including numerous judicial rulings, that Olivier Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions to the detriment of his and Halle Berry’s minor son Maceo — misconduct for which Mr. Martinez has already been legally sanctioned.”

Beck continued, “In a way, today’s filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive, and violent behavior. Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo’s best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs.”

A judge granted a temporary restraining order but wrote that partial custody is to be “continued to maintain communication between [Berry] and [Maceo].”