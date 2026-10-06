Gillian Anderson on ‘Animals’ Fixer Role & Walking the Miu Miu Runway (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Gillian Anderson is dishing about her new kidnapping crime thriller “Animals” with Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Gillian about her fixer character Dayle, who pressures the family to navigate their deepest and darkest secrets as they try to get their child back.

In the movie, Gillian has a monologue, which she told us she worked on for a “long time.”

She explained, “In that particular scenario, when the other characters in the film are at their most vulnerable, almost, my character Dayle is the juxtaposition… coming in as the truth teller, the one who is calling the shots, trying to both calm them, but also not concerned with the fact that she’s also unnerving them because of the declarations she is making about human beings, survival tactics, and what the reality of society belief systems.”

Anderson opted for a British accent for the role at the suggestion of director Affleck.

She noted, “Ben [Affleck] wanted her to be British, which was interesting. I wasn’t sure when we first started what he would want, and that was a whole conversation in and of itself.”

As for working with Ben, Gillian shared, “Before we did our first week of rehearsal, he sat down with each one of the actors and talked through every single element of the script, all questions, concerns, willing to make adjustments… I really felt that he was there as director, co-star, and writer from the very, very beginning.”

Anderson has had a busy year, even walking the runaway at the Miu Miu fashion show.

She quipped, “I didn’t even know what that really actually meant when I said yes.”