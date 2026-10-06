'Extra's' Prime Day Picks - Tuesday 10/6!

Amazon’s October Prime Day event starts today and the deals are too good to miss! Sharing our Day 1 must-have picks!

Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande have all been spotted in the wild with their AirPods in their ears. These rarely go on sale, so check out this lightning deal and grab a pair of Air Pods before they sell out!

Stanleys are a staple in most households! They’re great for taking to the soccer field, keeping your water cold on a road trip, or to just make sure you’re staying hydrated. These rarely go on sale, so grab one and get a great deal!

We see celebs like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Paris Hilton wearing Ugg boots, - we know the boots are the ultimate level of comfort, so the Ugg blanket is the best way to stay cozy!

Silk pillowcases help keep your hair hydrated and keep the tangles at bay. They’re also great for your skin. Score one at a great price this Prime Day:

Kate Hudson, Nina Dobrev, and Charli XCX are all huge fans of Laneige lip products! This tinted lip serum is moisturizing while also giving you a tint to elevate your look. A great stocking stuffer for the beauty lover in your life!