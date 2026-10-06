Splash News

Weeks after his death, “Saved by the Bell” star Dennis Haskins’ death certificate has been released.

According to the doc obtained by TMZ, Dennis died from Parkinson’s disease at age 75.

Other contributing factors include irritable bowel syndrome, depression, hypertension, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

The death certificate revealed that Haskins died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

In September, Haskins’ agent Jay Schacter confirmed his death, telling TMZ, “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans.”

Schachter continued, “He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.”