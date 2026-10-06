Controversial Televangelist Jim Bakker Dies at 86

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Jim Bakker, the controversial televangelist and former husband of the late Tammy Faye Bakker, who served prison time after a scandal, has died. He was 86.

His second wife Lori Bakker shared the news of his death on the Facebook page of “The Jim Bakker Show.”

She wrote, “It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved husband, Jim Bakker, went home to be with the Lord this evening.”

“For 66 years, Jim gave his life to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a pioneer of Christian television, but to me, he was my husband, my best friend, and the man I was honored to walk beside through so many seasons of life and ministry.”

Lori continued, “Jim loved people deeply. He loved this ministry, and he loved the friends and partners who stood with him throughout the years. Even in his final days, his heart was still for the work of God and for the Gospel to continue reaching the world.”

She went on, “Our family is grieving and we ask for your prayers and privacy during this time.”

Lori closed with, “Jim finished his race with faith. His voice, his vision, and his legacy will never be forgotten.”

Jim and Tammy Faye’s son Jay Bakker also remembered his dad on Facebook.

He wrote, “Hello everyone, my father passed away today and it’s very difficult. We had a very complicated relationship and he was also my father and a grandfather and I need to mourn in my own time. I need the freedom to feel anger and feel loss and not have other people add their two cents please respect this time for me and my family.”

Jay added, “I have turned off all my notifications and all my social media. Please do not link me to anything or send me anything about him at this time. I just need some time to let this settle in and make what peace I can. Thank you for understanding.”

Jim and Tammy Faye rose to fame in the 1970s with their Christian TV show “The PTL Club” (which stood for Praise the Lord or People that Love) and were known for directly soliciting donations from their viewers.

They went on to build a multimillion-dollar empire that included the massive Christian-themed Heritage USA amusement park in South Carolina.

The ministry was rocked by scandal in 1987 when The Charlotte Observer reported that PTL paid Jessica Hahn $279,000 in hush money over a sexual encounter between Bakker and the church secretary years earlier.

According to Bakker, the sexual encounter was consensual. Hahn alleged in a 1987 Playboy magazine interview that she had been drugged and raped by Bakker.

Hahn posed for Playboy several times and became a minor celebrity.

The paper also reported on the Bakkers’ lavish spending — including an air-conditioned doghouse — and the couple resigned from “The PTL Club” amid the fallout.

According to ABC News, the government began investigating the couple’s finances. In 1988, Jim was indicted on eight counts of mail fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy.

The following year, Bakker was found guilty on all 24 counts. A judge sentenced him to 45 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

He appealed the sentence, serving five years before his release on parole in 1994.

In 1992, while Jim was in prison, Tammy Faye filed for divorce and remarried. She died of cancer in 2007.

Bakker went on to marry Lori in 1998. In 2003, he launched “The Jim Bakker Show” featuring “prophetic and Biblical revelations.”

NBC News reports he sold unregulated supplements on his show, and in 2021 Bakker and his Missouri church settled a lawsuit over Silver Solution after falsely claiming it would cure COVID-19.