Woman’s Severe Sunburn Lands Her in Burn Unit on ‘ER: Caught on Camera’ (Exclusive Clip)

TLC

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the season finale of “ER: Caught on Camera.”

Viewers meet Kayla, from Kentucky, whose family beach vacation takes an unexpected and painful turn when a sunburn lands her in the burn unit undergoing intense treatment.

In the clip, Kayla recalls being in a store restroom with her cousin when they discovered the burn.

Her cousin told her, “I can see big yellow bubbles through your shirt.”

Kayla recalls, “My shirt felt like it was suction cupped to my skin. I told my cousin to try to lift it up off my back and she had really long fingernails at the time. And when she went to pull it, she scratched the bottom of my back. I just know the people at the register thought something was going on in there because I screamed bloody murder.”

When she got home, Kayla says her sister had to cut the T-shirt off of her.

“It was absolutely awful,” she recalls. “I couldn't sit down. I couldn’t stand up. It hurt so bad.”

Dr. J. Mack Slaughter weighs in, saying, “Looks like you dipped the hot dog into boiling water and you just forgot it for like two hours.”

He explains, “Burns from UV radiation end up damaging the outer layer of the skin called the epidermis and it can kill off certain layers of keratin that end up kind of protecting the deeper structures in your body. That sun can destroy that tissue just like fire can.”