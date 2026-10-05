Simu Liu Marries Allison Hsu in France (Report)

ABC

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu and his fiancée of more than a year Allison Hsu are officially husband and wife!

Over the weekend, Simu and Allison tied the knot in France, TMZ reports.

Simu popped the question to Allison in Paris in May 2025.

Hsu announced their engagement by posting photos of the two of them at the Eiffel Tower.

Allison wrote on Instagram, “Us forever 💍💍💍🤍🤍🤍.”

The post also included pics of Allison flashing her massive diamond ring!

In another Instagram post, Simu gushed alongside a kissing pic, “From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always 🤍.”

Hsu commented on Liu’s post, “I love you fiancé!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”