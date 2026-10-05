Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Who Inspired Her ‘Abbott Elementary’ Side-Eye (Exclusive)

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph isn’t a teacher in real life, but she did teach “Extra’s” Derek Hough her philosophy on living!

She said, “I was raised to appreciate life, appreciate the day aboveground. Appreciate what God gave you, ’cause he didn’t have to do it for you… Live in it.”

With a smile, Ralph added, “Sometimes, I go to work and I’ll sit outside and I’ll look at the sky and I’m like, ‘Look what God and Goddess have done,” ’cause it’s beautiful.”

On “Abbott Elementary,” the glamorous diva plays sensible teacher Barbara Howard, which she told Derek is “such a joy” for her.

She added, “It is so wonderful for me to see Quinta Brunson in this position as producer, creator, lead actress, you know? It’s like, you wait for something, you look for something — because a lot of that was not available or open to me when I was coming up.”

Ralph is known for her side-eye on the show, even doing it on cue for Derek!

It turns out her mom actually inspired this comic ability.

She explained, “When we went out, ’cause there were four of us, three brothers and me. When we would go out and we were in churches, my mom didn’t have to speak. If you were speaking too loud, this — ” as she threw the side-eye — “is my mother.”

Did Sheryl Lee have her own Ms. Howard growing up?

She answered, “I had several. My piano teacher, who believed in me from 5 years old and she kept in touch with me until the day she died. I have her picture by my door and I see her in my comings and goings, and she was never surprised by anything wonderful that I did.”

During our interview, Sheryl Lee was shown a throwback photo of herself.

When asked what she would say to her younger self, Ralph shared, “‘Don’t you worry about a thing…’ I would say, ‘Little Sheryl LeeRalph, just you wait.’”