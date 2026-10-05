Pregnant Anne Hathaway Hilariously Vanishes into Thin Air After Marathon Movie Year

We’re witnessing Anne Hathaway’s disappearing act!

Instagram

After promoting five movies in one year, pregnant Anne made it clear she was ready to disappear — and she did, going up in smoke in a funny Instagram video.

The expectant mom posted her dramatic exit on her Instagram over the weekend.

In the video, she says, “‘Verity’ comes out in theaters Friday, October 2, and then on October 3…” and that’s when she disappears!

Don’t worry, Anne will reappear after welcoming baby number three. She is set to shoot the “Days of Thunder” sequel with Tom Cruise in the spring. She also has the new film “Yesteryear” coming up, which she will star in and produce.

Hathaway recently opened up to “Extra” about motherhood at the “Verity” premiere.

She shared, “It’s just such an amazing journey where you discover what you’re made of, you know, and because it’s not just, like, depleting yourself in the name of something else. You actually get fed at the same time with so much joy and so much love."