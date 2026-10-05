Instagram

Kim Kardashian is opening up about life at home with her four kids.

The reality star and businesswoman is the mother of North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, with ex-husband Kanye West.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine, Kim explained she has some help with the kids but is very present with them, too.

The magazine explained, “Kardashian has one nanny on duty, four on rotation. She takes her children to school every day and collects them, and has dinner with them every evening.”

Kardashian said of her parenting, “I think I am an intermediate-strict parent. I’m extremely patient and loving. I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night.”

She also talks to them about things like wealth and privilege.

“It’s something I talk to my kids about constantly, about hard work, never taking things for granted, always having gratitude,” she said. “I lead by example. I’m really open with them about my work, all of the hard work that I put into my law studies, and they’re proud. I think that you can have a big life and still have that spirit in you. But it is more challenging.”

She also talked about North pursuing a career in music, saying, “That is something that her dad and I have better communication about. We make sure we’re aligned and that she’s in projects that we both approve.”

Kim also talked about the children participating in “The Kardashians,” saying, “Each kid does what they’re comfortable with. So, my little ones come around when I’m filming but they don’t really do storylines.”

After her split from Kanye around 2021, Kim was single, aside from dating Pete Davidson.

She shared, “I was really single for five years... And that felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush.”

The star added, “I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up. I really wasn’t even thinking about it. The universe works in your favor when you just allow it to.”