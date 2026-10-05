Keri Russell on Matthew Rhys’ Huge Emmys Night & ‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 (Exclusive)

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Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to talk Season 4 of “The Diplomat.”

They dished on where we pick up with Keri saying, “This season is so fun and just continues exactly where we left off and I love where it ends, too.”

Rufus added, “At the end of Season 3... it seems like a really bad moment, like me having done something that seems incredibly dangerous and duplicitous and her being onto it… the beginning of this season, you see them and you get a chance to get a bit more into that and what the reasons were, etc."

Sewell also spoke about how Kate and Hal Wyler have a complicated and ever-changing relationship.

“The things that drive them crazy about each other are so tied in with how they love each other that how they fight and how they love, it's all kind of inseparable,” he said. "Their love language is kind of complex.”

Keri added, “The power dynamic is constantly shifting… there are times when Kate had the power and you know he's sort of the problem and there are seasons when he has the power and I become the problem. I think that's true of long-term relationships.”

Mona asked, “Can love and power exist at the same time?”

Russell answered, “Maybe not all at once,” while Sewell said, “There might be a little bit of dance… as the power of one recedes, then the [other] starts to grow, then they move away and the other one starts to walk backwards. And a relationship can be like that a lot."

Keri also reacted to her real-life partner Matthew Rhys making Emmys history with two lead actor wins this year for “Widow’s Bay” and “The Beast in Me."

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Russell said, "We were so screaming for him."

Could we ever see her cameo on “Widow’s Bay”? She insisted, "Whatever they ask us to do, we'll do. I mean, that is a fun show. That is a really fun show."