Kelly Clarkson & Ariana DeBose on ‘The Voice’ Team-Up & Staying Kind (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson and her “The Voice” Battles advisor Ariana DeBose sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to dish on their team-up.

Clarkson explained, "I have a very eclectic team. So, whoever I get to come mentor, advise the team, it has to be someone that can go in different fields genre wise.”

She said of Ariana, “She’s obviously super talented. Like, that’s a given. She does all the things. She's a triple threat. But it was more like it was more your person as well. And it was how comfortable she was in her skin and how easy she was to talk to. And she gets it.”

Ariana opened up about getting the call to join Kelly, saying, “I thought I was being punked, but I was very excited by it. I think this show and the opportunity it’s giving artists is really special. But I was just thrilled to have an opportunity to come be in the space.”

What’s her best advice for new artists? Ariana said, “Staying open and remembering to be kind because… kindness is free… Aside from working on yourself and staying curious about your own artistry, kindness, man, it will take you places.”

Kelly is known for being kind and humble. She said a lot of it is just continuing to do things for herself, despite her rise to fame.

“I think people try and do so much for you right off the bat, and it's like then you forget to exist as a human because people are so used to catering to you. And I think that's such a disservice.”

Would Kelly and Ariana ever collab?

Kelly said, “I would love to!”

Ariana added, “I've been obsessed with her since she was on ‘Idol.’”

Kelly pointed out, “And you don’t even have to go through a label. I’mthe label.”