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Singer Elle King is now a married woman!

On Sunday, King announced that she tied the knot with longtime partner Dan Tooker.

She wrote on Instagram, “Husband and wife. Best day of my life.”

The couple met in 2019, when Elle stopped by his tattoo shop for some new ink. They got engaged in 2020.

In 2023, she told People magazine, “There was this electric thing that I've never felt before. We hung out, laughed, then he tattooed me, and I posted a picture and said, 'Getting tattooed by my next ex-husband.' We've been in love ever since.”

That same year, however, she seemed to announce their split at Stagecoach, taking the stage, in a jacket that said “Single.” She also alluded to the split when she launched a tour in August called “Baby Daddy’s Weekend.”

They eventually rekindled the relationship a year later.

She confirmed their reconciliation to People magazine, explaining that they were “starting fresh” following their split.

“We had to grow,” she explained, adding, “I don't know. I'll try anything twice.”

The singer, noted that their son Lucky, then 3, played a role in the reconciliation.

“He's definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing?” King said. “We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let's put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn't get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort.”