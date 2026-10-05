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‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Robert Kelker-Kelly Dead at 62

“Days of Our Lives” actor Robert Kelker-Kelly has died at the age of 62.

TMZ reports Kelker-Kelly passed away on October 3, but his cause of death is currently unknown.

According to the outlet, Kelker-Kelly complained of chest pains before he died.

The St. Peters Police Department told TMZ that they responded to a call about an unconscious man, who was suffering “cardiac arrest.”

When the call was placed, CPR was already being administered to Kelker-Kelly. Paramedics were unable to save his life.

Kelker-Kelly is best known for playing Bo Brady on “Days of Our Lives,” which he joined in 1992. He appeared on the show for three years.

After he exited “Days of Our Lives,” Kelker-Kelly portrayed Stavros Cassadine on “General Hospital."

Kelker-Kelly’s first soap-opera role was in 1987 when he was cast on “Another World.”