Constance Zimmer Reveals Private Cancer Journey: ‘Pure Shock & Fear’

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“Love Story” star Constance Zimmer is opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Zimmer revealed she was diagnosed earlier this year.

“I never thought I’d be honoring it with my own story,” she shared on Instagram.

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The 55-year-old actress continued, “On March 13th when I was away from home– I heard these words from my doctor over zoom: ‘You have DCIS, also [referred] to as Stage 0 breast cancer.’”

Constance wrote, “The silence was deafening.”

Her next move was to call her husband and then get home to tell her daughter.

She said, “The mental toll that followed was overwhelming on certain days as I began talking to many more doctors then I would’ve liked. Feeling like my options were limited and most suggested what was the quickest way to get this mass out ASAP, which was a mastectomy.”

Zimmer was left wondering, “What if that’s not what I want? What if I want to save my boob instead?”

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Then she met with Dr. Kristi Funk, who told her, “I think we can try a lumpectomy. I feel confident I can get it out.”

Constance wrote, “She was the first doctor to make me feel like what I wanted mattered and that made me weep with joy.”

After three surgeries, three weeks in a row, Constance said, “She saved my breast and it looks good too!”

Zimmer fought her private cancer battle during a high-profile time in her life.

“During all of this I was out on a very public press tour for ‘Love Story,’ while keeping my diagnosis and treatment private,” she wrote. “I then followed my surgeries with radiation, while celebrating my Emmy Nomination.”

Zimmer shared, “I’m grateful to be CANCER FREE and thankful to [photographer] @cathrinewhite for capturing me for the first time since my diagnosis, celebrating what my body got me through over the last 7 months: pure shock and fear alongside pure joy and gratitude.”

The star insisted, “From hospital gowns to Emmy glamour this was one hell of a ride.”

Constance shared that fans can hear more of her story, including from her surgeon, on her podcast “Talk Fifty to Me” October 6.