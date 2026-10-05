‘American Idol’ Alum Caleb Flynn Sentenced in Wife’s Murder

Tipp City Police Department/Backgrid

“American Idol” alum Caleb Flynn has been sentenced after he was convicted of murder in his wife Ashley Flynn’s death.

On Monday, Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Flynn to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Before the sentence was issued, Judge Pratt told Flynn in court, “The layers of deceit, manipulation, and cruelty are hard to fathom. And you used your faith to manipulate the lives of others.”

After the sentence was handed out, Flynn apologized to his family, saying, “I made vows to Ashley on our wedding day. I failed in those vows.”

During the trial, Flynn’s affair with Alleigha Botner was exposed.

Flynn and Botner were in a secret relationship from 2024 until earlier this year. They met when she was 21 and working as an intern for their Ohio church.

Flynn had a message for his two daughters, Alissa and Ava, his kids with Ashley, saying, “I never knew that love this fierce was possible until the moment that I held you for the first time. Please know your daddy is so proud of you and loves you beyond what words can describe.”

Alissa and Ava were not in the courtroom.

Though he was found guilty of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and three counts of tampering with evidence, Flynn insisted he was innocent.

He said, “As I stand here before God, who is my ultimate judge, I am not lying when I say I did not kill my wife.”

He added, “I loved her and loved her. She was my wife. She was beautiful and amazing in countless ways. I will continue to fight for my innocence as long as the Lord allows me to, since I did not kill my wife.”

In February, Ashley was murdered while sleeping in their home in Tipp City, Ohio.

Police bodycam footage obtained by “Extra” in March showed Caleb sobbing and inconsolable after he claimed he found his wife dead in their home.

Some of the footage was blurred, but Caleb was heard asking police, “Is she gone?”

Caleb was also heard calling his mother to tell her the news, saying, “Ashley’s dead! Mommy, she’s gone!”

Their two young daughters were inside the home at the time of her murder.

He told his mom, “The girls don’t even know yet. They’re still sleeping.”

Before police arrived at his home, Caleb called 911, telling a dispatcher, “Somebody broke in my home and shot my wife!”

Crying on the phone, Caleb said, “My wife is… she’s got two shots to her head. There’s blood everywhere!”

Three days later, he was seen being arrested, fingerprinted, and photographed in shocking police footage.

In the video, Caleb was handcuffed while his friend asked police, “On what evidence?”

During his 911 call, Caleb claimed the garage door was wide open, but police said that there was a large refrigerator in front of that door that could have prevented anyone from entering.

It had been alleged that Caleb staged the crime scene.

Caleb appeared on “American Idol” in 2013.