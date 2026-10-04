Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson’s ‘Literal Therapist,’ Surprises in ‘SNL’ Monologue

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Dakota Johnson turned 37 half an hour into her “SNL” hosting gig, and bestie Taylor Swift was on hand to provide the greatest gift of all — some (hilarious) support!

Dakota, who is the star of Taylor’s current “Patient Zero” music video, was ravishing in red latex by Versace, while Taylor, who walked out for the end of her show-opening monologue, rocked chic plaid by Simkhai, a chain belt, and Burberry boots.

Joking about her propensity for dating rockers (Role Model, Chris Martin), Dakota summoned her by mentioning, “I have really good friends. They don’t judge me for dating these men. They’re actually really supportive.”

As Taylor took the stage, Dakota cracked, “Ladies and gentlemen, my literal therapist.”

Wordsmith Taylor playfully took issue with that, noting, “I’m not your therapist, actually. You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some.”

She went on, “And then you flop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I just say, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’”

“And then I go, ‘Well, [yawning] it‘s getting late, I should probably go to bed...’ and then I give you a Pedialyte and my security drives you home.”

Informed that is definitely not the definition of a therapist, the “Verity” actress told viewers, “I’m doing a public service by dating them because ladies, I am saving you a lot of money on Zoloft. So, you’re welcome, America! And also England and parts of Ireland and Cleveland, allegedly.”

Taylor could not stifle a “WHOOT!-WHOOT!” over the mention of her husband’s hometown.

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Swift was back at show’s end to gift Johnson with a blue-and-white birthday cake.

The two have been close for years, with Johnson among the guests at Taylor’s July wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.