Ryan Seacrest Posts Sun-Soaked Thirst Trap, Internet Gets Ensnared

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Ryan Seacrest posted a vacation thirst trap, and everyone wanted to buy a vowel — a collective “Oh!”

The 51-year-old “Wheel of Fortune” and “American Idol” host offered an ab-tastic image taken on a bike-ride break.

He captioned it, “This is what a day off looks like from start to finish.”

He added, “Go dawgs @georgiafootball.”

Right away, commenters reacted with you’re-going-to-Hollywood enthusiasm.

“Seriously, your holding it down for hosts everywhere,” wrote “American Ninja Warrior” host Matt Iseman, saying he looked ready to compete on the show.

“DWTS” pro dancer Glab Savchenko wrote, “Let’s goo!!! Shredded,” adding four flame emojis.

Drag performer Ada Vox added, “Sir!! This physique is INSANEEE!”

“Ok Seacrest, save some for the rest of us,” Colin Ford wrote.

Irish actor Aiden Turner teased, “Oh my, what a rocking body, all the men in Dunwoody Ga are going to be inspired.”

Others noted Ryan’s “perky” nipples.

Ryan’s been on a fitness journey for several years, posing last year for a strength-training video posted by Dodd Romero.