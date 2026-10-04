Celebrity News October 04, 2026
First Look at ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ Charity Single for Cure 4 The Kids Foundation
Mackenzie Sol, Jonah Marais, Drew Ryn, Maryjo Young, Sadie Dahl, Amanda Barise, and Peng Peng Lee hit the recording studio to raise money for Cure 4 The Kids Foundation!
The singers came together to record a cover of the original 1984 Band Aid single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” to benefit children battling cancer and rare diseases.
The music video was shot in July at Worre Studios in Las Vegas.
The single is dropping on November 2, 2026.
100% of the steaming and other proceeds from the song and music video will benefit Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.
Check out some behind-the-scenes footage below!