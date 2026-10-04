Chad Lowe’s Daughter Mabel Remembers Late Sister Fiona: ‘Honor You Forever’

Instagram

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter’s 17-year-old daughter Mabel broke her silence following the death of her 13-year-old sister Fiona.

Fiona took her own life September 29.

On Saturday, Mabel posted on Instagram, “I love you so much, Fiona. I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now.”

She went on, “I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, I hope you knew just how much.”

Her loving post was illustrated with touching family photos.

When confirming Fiona’s death, the family said in a statement, “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

“Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time,” they added.