Val Chmerkovskiy Says ‘DWTS’ Partner Jenna Dewan Is ‘Pure Love,’ Teases Week 4 (Exclusive)

Disney/Andrew Eccles

Val Chmerkovskiy is dishing on all things “Dancing with the Stars” ahead of Week 4, when he and partner Jenna Dewan will dance a rumba on Mariah Carey by Night.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Val, who opened up about their “challenging” dance.

He said, “We’re slowing things down… just letting things breathe and letting her just be in the moment and not rush to the excellence of perfecting.”

Their previous jive, samba, and tango were more fast paced. Chmerkovskiy noted, “These are all high-impact, intense dances, right? There hasn’t even been an opportunity for her to slow things down and be more gentle, be more soft.”

Val described Jenna as “cool” and “funny,” but most importantly, he emphasized, “She is just pure love.”

“She navigates on a different frequency. She is not bothered by all the things that we can see… She’s on a level where her vibration is just love, just joy, just positivity,” Chmerkovskiy went on. “She has given me so much grace, so much patience.”

Jenna is also filming “The Rookie” at the same time!

Val kept it real, saying, “We missed all day today. We missed all day tomorrow.”