Tobey Maguire & Jennifer Meyer Finalize Friendly Divorce — 10 Years Later

Splash News

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer are officially single, 10 years after they first split.

According to court docs obtained by Page Six, a judge from the Los Angeles Superior Court signed off on their divorce.

The docs state, “Judgment of dissolution is entered. Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons.”

While they are no longer legally married, there are still some outstanding issues that need to be worked out between the former couple.

The docs reveal, “The Court shall reserve jurisdiction to hear and determine all issues raised by the Petition and Response herein, other than dissolution of the parties’ marital status.”

Earlier this month, Tobey and Jennifer filed docs, obtained by People magazine, informing the court that they had reached a divorce agreement regarding marital status.

The couple called it quits in 2016 after nine years of marriage. Four years later, she filed for divorce.

They have two children: Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17.

Despite the breakdown of their marriage, Tobey and Jennifer remain close.

In December, Jennifer appeared on “The Inside Edit,” a podcast, saying, “I now have an ex-husband who is my best friend and would do anything for me, and I would do anything for him. Anything in the world.”