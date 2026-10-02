Lisa Barlow Gets Real About John Barlow Marriage and Entering Her Pop-Star Era

Charles Sykes/Bravo

“RHOSLC” star Lisa Barlow is getting candid about the emotional Season 6 moment that impacted her marriage with John Barlow and reveals why “Baby Gorgeous” is just the beginning of her music career.

During an appearance on “A Lot More,” Lisa discussed the relationship challenges they faced during Season 6.

Lisa recalls rewatching an emotional conversation between her and John that made her question where their relationship stood.

She told host Jonathan Buckley, “I watched it and I went to him... I’m like, ‘You don’t love me anymore.’ We’ve been in lockstep our whole life — we’re not in sync.”

She added, “I called my dad and I was like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to make it.’”

Ultimately, Lisa noted that the difficult moment had a positive impact on their relationship.

She shared, “I think it was a good thing for me and John, and I think you’re going to see this season how that impacted John too, and I think in a positive way.”

Lisa also opened up about entering her pop-star era and writing her own music.

“‘Baby Gorgeous’ was just the beginning,” she explained. “It needed to be done, but everything beyond that, it’s like very Dua Lipa-esque.”

Lisa also teased a full album on the way with “a little Christmas mixed in.”

“I thought [my kids] were going to make fun of it, but Jack listened to ‘Baby Gorgeous’ and he’s like, ‘My mom’s a pop star,’” she said. “He got all of his friends in it. They make TikToks and they’re so supportive of it.”