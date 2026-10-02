Jessica Chastain on ‘Other Mommy’ Scene That Freaked Out Her Friends! (Exclusive)

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Jessica Chastain and Jay Duplass talked to “Extra” about their psychological supernatural thriller “Other Mommy."

In the movie, an 8-year-old girl faces a sinister entity that takes the form of her mother, Ursula.

Jessica talked about playing Ursula, saying, “What I think really helped me is that it’s painful for Other Mommy... It’s painful for her to hold the shape of Ursula… I think we as human beings can tell if someone doesn’t feel good, if something hurts… You see it and you see the smile, but there’s really something off.”

As for her creepiest line, she said, “Let me go into your heart. Can I please go into your heart?”

Chastain called it “weird and creepy” adding, “but also the giggle at the end of the second trailer.”

She said her friends were freaked out by the trailer, sharing, “I just started getting all these texts from people who were going to see ‘The Odyssey’ and really just shocked. One friend of mine said he was having trouble looking at his wife!"

Jessica and Jay also shared how their families would know if it was really them or not if a look-alike invaded their house.

Jay confessed, “Compulsive leg twitching would have to happen or my kids would know it is not me.”

Duplass continued, “The thing that would be a tell that it is not me?” He added with a laugh, “Brushing my hair."

Jessica revealed, “Probably mine would be something about holidays. Most people don’t know I’m obsessed with holiday, but like experiences like costumes and doing fun things with my kids, and I decorate the house like a maniac. So if you walk into my house in October and it’s not decorated, it’s not me.”

Speaking of spooky season, Chastain added that she’s ready for Halloween. "All the boxes are in my bedroom ready to go," she said. "I have these huge spiders, so we've got spiders crawling up the house. I've got skeletons. I've got a lot going on, but there's gonna be a 'Harry Potter' theme this year and I'm gonna be Malfoy."

Jay said he always has a “backup” costume ready, saying, “I generally go as a hot dog,” which made Jessica laugh. He added, “If my kids are into something in particular, I will ride the coattails of that.”