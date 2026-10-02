Jaime Pressly Spills on Working with Kim Kardashian on ‘All’s Fair’ (Exclusive)

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Jaime Pressly is dishing on her new dramatic turn in the movie “Last Shot,” her guest starring role on Ryan Murphy’s star-studded legal drama “All’s Fair,” and more!

“Extra” spoke with Jaime, who raved about working with Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, and Naomi Watts on “All’s Fair."

She commented, “I was excited to watch them walk on set so I could see what they were wearing… That is, like, the most amazing wardrobe and hair, all the things. That was fun.”

As for her movie “Last Shot,” it focuses on a 12-year-old basketball prodigy who moves back in with his estranged mom after the passing of his dad. She shared, “It’s a struggle for the two of them learning how to navigate, getting through the grief and trauma of losing a father, but also figuring out what their roles are and what it means to be a mother.”

Jaime is also showing off her comedy skills on “Leanne,” playing Kimi the hairdresser.

Pressley noted, “99.9% of the time, for women, the salon is your therapy session, so she really is more like a therapist than a hairdresser.”

Jaime, who became a breakout star on “My Name Is Earl,” said comedy is more challenging than drama.