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Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex-fiancé Ken Urker was reportedly suicidal before being found dead on his 34th birthday.

The transcript of a 911 call obtained by Page Six confirms Gypsy’s sister-in-law Anita Blanchard told the dispatcher that Ken was in a “dark place” while requesting a welfare check for him since he had failed to make it into work that day.

According to Anita, Ken “has made threats to commit suicide” and “does own a gun.”

Anita revealed that Ken “was drinking last night as well.”

She also spoke to the Lafourche Parish Police, who documented the conversation in a police report.

Anita told the police that she and her husband Dylan went to church with Ken on Wednesday night, the day before he was found dead.

The report notes, “They stated Mr. Urker made comments of being depressed and upset.”

When police arrived on the scene, they were told that Urker was dead.

The report states, “Deputies entered the residence through the front door and was able to see Mr. Urker from the living room area lying on his back in the bed.”

“Mr. Urker was found lying on the bed on his back, cold to the touch, and appeared to have been there for an extended period of time,” the report continues. “Deputies located a syringe and a handgun on the nightstand next to the bed… The handgun on the night stand was holstered laying next to two shot glasses and a syringe. Nothing else inside of the bedroom appeared to be disturbed or moved.”

Urker was found with a “a paper towel placed on his left arm with what appeared to be blotches of blood on the paper towel.”

Based on the report, police “located paraphernalia (syringes and spoon) in the bathroom next to a brown powdery substance.”

An autopsy has been completed.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office told EW, “At this time, there is no definitive cause of death. The case remains pending completion of toxicology testing, and no further information regarding the cause of death will be available until those results are received and the investigation is complete.”

Said to be in shock, Gypsy told People magazine exclusively that Ken died of a drug overdose — but she stopped short of saying whether she thought it had been intentional on his part.

“I’m in disbelief. I can’t think,” she told the magazine. “I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”

She told People in a statement, “Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase.”