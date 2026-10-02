Partners October 02, 2026
Can’t Miss Concerts & Live Sporting Events in Las Vegas This Fall
Las Vegas is flashing back for fall with some nostalgic concerts!
In October, fans won’t want to miss Weezer at the T-Mobile Arena, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean at Resorts World, and Bryan Adams at The Encore Theater at Wynn.
Not to mention Brandon Flowers of The Killers has a solo country show at the Wynn in October, while Charli XCX is performing at the MGM Grand and Juanes has a show at Palm Casino Resort.
There is plenty to cheer about too between live sporting events like the Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium and the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
NASCAR, the NHRA and Formula 1 also compete in Las Vegas.
Whether it’s trackside or sideline, you can feel the action everywhere in Vegas.
After the win, celebrate with a meal fit for a star.
For a full list of all 24 Michelin recognized restaurants, and info on what is happening in Las Vegas, head to VisitLasVegas.com.