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Partners October 02, 2026

Can’t Miss Concerts & Live Sporting Events in Las Vegas This Fall

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Las Vegas is flashing back for fall with some nostalgic concerts!

In October, fans won’t want to miss Weezer at the T-Mobile Arena, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean at Resorts World, and Bryan Adams at The Encore Theater at Wynn.

Not to mention Brandon Flowers of The Killers has a solo country show at the Wynn in October, while Charli XCX is performing at the MGM Grand and Juanes has a show at Palm Casino Resort.

There is plenty to cheer about too between live sporting events like the Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium and the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

NASCAR, the NHRA and Formula 1 also compete in Las Vegas.

Whether it’s trackside or sideline, you can feel the action everywhere in Vegas.

After the win, celebrate with a meal fit for a star.

For a full list of all 24 Michelin recognized restaurants, and info on what is happening in Las Vegas, head to VisitLasVegas.com.

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