Medical Examiner Posts New Details About Chad Lowe’s Daughter Fiona’s Death

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There is new information concerning the death of Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter Fiona.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner posted the case record online, noting that the teen died at a hospital on September 29.

It was previously reported that she had died at home.

As of right now, the case is open and an examination of Fiona’s body has been scheduled.

The cause of death is left blank in the record.

Chad, 58, and his wife Kim Painter, 52, announced Fiona’s death on Tuesday.

The family issued a statement to People magazine that read, “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” describing her as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

The statement continued, “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” adding, “In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

They closed by saying, “Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that authorities were called to the house at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Chad and Kim are also the parents of Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

The family had been through a lot in recent years. They lost their home in the Pacific Palisades Fire in early 2025.

In February 2025, Chad posted photos of his daughters among the ruins of their home.

He wrote, “Almost a month after we evacuated our girls finally got to go back to see what’s left of their home. The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege ⭐️⭐️⭐️.”