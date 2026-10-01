Ken Urker, Ex-Fiancé of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Dies on His Birthday

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Ken Urker, who was once engaged to Gypsy Rose Blanchard and who fathered her child, died Thursday on his 34th birthday.

TMZ reports Ken was found unresponsive in Louisiana.

The Lafourche Sheriff’s Office told the outlet, “We responded to a residence in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6:15 p.m. Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation.”

According to TMZ, Gypsy suspected something was wrong when a happy birthday text went ignored. Her brother Dylan reportedly found him.

Though engaged when Gypsy was in prison for the death of her mom, Gypsy and Ken split and she married Ryan Anderson. She went back to Ken, with whom she shared their 21-month-old daughter Aurora Raina Urker.

Said to be in shock, Gypsy told People magazine exclusively that Ken died of a drug overdose — but she stopped short of saying whether she thought it had been intentional on his part.

“I’m in disbelief. I can’t think,” she told the magazine. “I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”

She told People in a statement, “Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase.”