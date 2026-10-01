Jim Carrey Marries Longtime GF Min Ah Months After First Public Appearance

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Jim Carrey, 64, and his longtime girlfriend Min Ah are married!

His spokesperson confirmed the news to People magazine, while sources tell TMZ they recently wed in a small private ceremony in L.A.

Jim and Min Ah just made their first public appearance together in February at the César Awards in France.

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She attended the event in support of Jim, as did Carrey’s daughter and grandson.

Carrey, who received an honorary César, delivered his acceptance speech in French.

He reportedly told the crowd, “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter.”

Just Jared first reported a sighting of Jim and Min Ah in February 2022 as they left a charity comedy event in L.A.