Jesse McCartney & Wife Katie Expecting Baby #2

Splash News

“Beautiful” singer Jesse McCartney and his wife Katie Peterson are growing their family.

On Thursday, the couple broke the news that they are expecting their second child together.

They are also the parents of son Archer, 17 months.

In a joint Instagram, they wrote, “Archer is getting promoted to big brother.”

Along with including family photos, including one of Archer touching Katie’s baby bump, they revealed that their little one is due in March.

Last summer, they waited a month before revealing that they had welcomed Archer.

At the time, Katie gushed, “Our sweet Archie couldn’t wait to meet us and arrived a bit earlier than expected. We are so in love with him. He loves when mommy reads him a book and when daddy sings him off to sleep. We look forward to bringing him home very soon to meet his big sister Bailey, who sleeps with his blanket every night. Enjoy some cute pictures of our little fighter, Archer. 🏹”

In 2024, Jesse expressed his desire to start a family with Katie.

He told E! News, “That’s the path we’re traveling down at this moment. To be clear, we’re not pregnant. But it’s something we’ve discussed.”

“I look at a lot of my close friends now that have kids,” Jesse shared, “and there’s so many special moments that they have. Eventually, that’s something I definitely want to have."