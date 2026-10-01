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Jennifer Garner recently reunited with her ex-boyfriend Michael Vartan!

On Thursday, Garner posted a pic of herself with Michael to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit show “Alias.”

In the pic, Garner has her arm wrapped around Michael, who sports a New York Mets cap, eyeglasses, and some scruff.

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The pic was part of a video that featured clips of Garner in “Alias.”

In the voice-over for the video, Jennifer says, “They were my whole world, the cast and crew, and they still are. All these years later, we've been together. We’re a little band that’s gone together for the past 25 years.”

The post also included pics of Jennifer with co-stars Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, Merrin Dungey, and director J.J. Abrams.

On the show, Jennifer played Sydney Bristow, who she said “changed [her] as a person.”

She explained in the voice-over, “I walked differently after I played Sydney. It’s something I’m so proud to be a part of.”

At one point on the show, Jennifer and Michael played love interests and then took their chemistry off-screen, dating from 2003-2004.

In 2018, Michael discussed the possibility of reconciling their romance, telling E!’s Daily Pop, “Oh, my God… I don’t think so. If it didn’t work once, there’s a reason it didn't work.”