Jamie Lee Curtis on Losing Rob & Michele Reiner & Their Legacy of ‘Love & Service’ (Exclusive)

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Jamie Lee Curtis sat down with “Extra’s” Derek Hough to talk about Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, their legacy, and the children they left behind.

Rob and his wife Michelle were murdered in their home nine months ago. For Jamie Lee, the pain is still fresh.

She told Derek, “There hasn't been a big public memorial yet, and so we are all grieving. You know, it’s just, it’s a lot.”

Curtis also spoke about the late couple’s children Jake and Romy, saying, “We are family. Something like this brings people so much closer. Like, Jake and I were sitting shoulder-to-shoulder doing an interview and just feeling him there is emotional, and then of course him talking about his parents and their fantastic relationship.”

Jamie Lee — the daughter of “Psycho” icon Janet Leigh and “Some Like It Hot” star Tony Curtis — and Rob were both children of Hollywood legends and had known each other for decades.

In recent years, they both starred on “The Bear.” Jamie won an Emmy for her performance as Donna Berzatto in 2024, and Rob won a posthumous Emmy this year for playing Albert Schnurr.

Derek asked if Jamie Lee convinced Rob to take the role, and she insisted, “I’m not going to take any credit for anything that has to do with ‘The Bear,’ but Robbie called me and said, ‘I’ve been offered a part on ‘The Bear.’

Should I do it?’ And I told him, ‘Absolutely. Absolutely you should do it’… It was one of the most thrilling creative experiences I ever had.”

Jamie Lee has long been involved with a cause close to the Reiners’ hearts, the Children’s Institute, which is one of L.A.’s oldest and largest family agencies.

She said of the Reiners’ legacy, “Love and service. They were beautiful, generous people and they loved their family and our family, and we love their family and we are continuing that in just a deeper more intimate way trying to help and, you know, it’s beautiful.”

Now, she’s being honored by the organization with the inaugural Champion for Change Award at Children’s Institute’s Cape & Gown Gala on Sunday, November 8, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Jamie Lee reflected on the award and being honored, saying, “I think we’re all trying to figure out why we’re here… Like, why are any of us here except love and service? And it really does come down to that.”

Jake is the one presenting her with the award, and Curtis shared, “Jake and I came here to the institute today and it was the first time since Rob and Michele were killed that Jake and I have spoken about it together publicly and shared about it kind of openly and, of course, the whole thing is filled with such sadness and disbelief and he loved them so much.”

She said of the gala, “I want it to be joyful. I want it to be celebratory. I want it to be honoring. It’s not a memorial. It is a moving forward together, using their energy to inspire all of us.”

Proceeds from the gala support Children’s Institute’s mission of helping children and families heal from trauma, succeed in school, and build pathways to lifelong health, stability, and economic mobility.