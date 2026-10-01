Halle Berry Fires Back at Olivier Martinez’s Child Abuse Allegations

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Halle Berry’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez has filed a restraining order on behalf of their son Maceo, 12.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” Martinez claimed that Berry physically abused Maceo.

The docs claimed that Berry has caused “emotional and mental distress due to physical abuse of our minor child, Maceo.”

Martinez claimed that Berry “physically abused our son, Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him” on September 26.

The docs alleged, “While the September 26, 2026, incident in which Petitioner choked our son is the latest incident of abuse, I contend that there have been other instances of abuse over the course of the last few years. These other incidents involve additional physical attacks against our son, as well as verbal and emotional abuse from Petitioner to me.”

As part of the docs, Martinez is requesting sole custody of Maceo.

In response to the court filing, Halle’s lawyer Marina Beck told TMZ, “To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement. There is voluminous evidence, including numerous judicial rulings, that Olivier Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions to the detriment of his and Halle Berry’s minor son Maceo — misconduct for which Mr. Martinez has already been legally sanctioned.”

Beck continued, “In a way, today’s filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive, and violent behavior. Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo’s best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs.”

In a statement to “Extra,” Martinez’s attorney Patrick Baghdaserians said, “My client’s motivation purely is to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of the minor child moving forward. That’s the paramount concern. That’s number one. Number two is to ensure and try to motivate opposing party to get the help that she very clearly needs as it pertains to her anger management and her impulse control.”

The statement continued, “Because at the end of the day, she is the mother of this minor child. She’s the parent, and if she can better herself and address these issues and these problems, it will not only benefit herself, but it will help benefit the minor child in turn, and also foster a healthy relationship between them moving forward. Because my client’s motivation is not, by any stretch of the imagination, to eliminate mom moving forward, but rather to protect the child and ensure the child is safe and in a safe and nurturing environment moving forward.”

Berry hasn’t responded to the court docs.

In 2015, Halle and Olivier filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

At the time, they said, “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”