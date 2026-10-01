Getty/X

Chris Hemsworth’s daughter India Rose, 14, just won a bull-riding competition!

The “Thor” actor shared the news on Instagram and X, writing, “Just wanna say my daughter is a savage . Only girl in the comp and took home the win 💪 proud moment ❤️.”

He included a video of India riding the bull in the competition as it bucks across the corral.

Just wanna say my daughter is a savage . Only girl in the comp and took home the win 💪 proud moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f3X8OGxBRo @chrishemsworth

Hemsworth followed up by sharing a father-daughter moment with India before the ride.

In the second video, Chris says, “There she is, champion bull rider! How are you feeling, Indy?”

He asks if she is going to stay on for seven seconds, and Indy asks, “Why seven?” telling him, “You have to stay on for eight.”

Hemsworth quips, “Eight seconds. What do I know?”

Chris often posts about adventures with his wife Elsa, and their kids India, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 12.

In July, he shared footage from their trip to Costa Rica, which included fishing, rock climbing and cliff jumping. He wrote, “Costa Rica photo dump.. my kids continue to crush all the extreme, adrenaline pumping activities no matter where we are.”

Earlier in the summer, the Marvel star posted a video hiking in France and wrote, “Mountain goats just doing their thing in France 🤙🤙.”