Celebrity News October 01, 2026
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates His Daughter Winning Bull-Riding Contest
Chris Hemsworth’s daughter India Rose, 14, just won a bull-riding competition!
The “Thor” actor shared the news on Instagram and X, writing, “Just wanna say my daughter is a savage . Only girl in the comp and took home the win 💪 proud moment ❤️.”
He included a video of India riding the bull in the competition as it bucks across the corral.
Just wanna say my daughter is a savage . Only girl in the comp and took home the win 💪 proud moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f3X8OGxBRo @chrishemsworth
Hemsworth followed up by sharing a father-daughter moment with India before the ride.
In the second video, Chris says, “There she is, champion bull rider! How are you feeling, Indy?”
He asks if she is going to stay on for seven seconds, and Indy asks, “Why seven?” telling him, “You have to stay on for eight.”
Chris Hemsworth Jokes Kids Were His Agents for ‘Transformers One’ (Exclusive)View Story
Hemsworth quips, “Eight seconds. What do I know?”
Chris often posts about adventures with his wife Elsa, and their kids India, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 12.
In July, he shared footage from their trip to Costa Rica, which included fishing, rock climbing and cliff jumping. He wrote, “Costa Rica photo dump.. my kids continue to crush all the extreme, adrenaline pumping activities no matter where we are.”
Chris Hemsworth Confesses Being Starstruck by Halle Berry on 'Crime 101' (Exclusive)View Story
Earlier in the summer, the Marvel star posted a video hiking in France and wrote, “Mountain goats just doing their thing in France 🤙🤙.”
Over the past year, Chris also shared multiple videos of India performing jumps on a dirt bike. Last November, he captioned one post, “My girl absolutely sending it last weekend!”