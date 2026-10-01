Instagram

Days ago, Chad Lowe and his wife Kim Painter announced the news of their 13-year-old daughter Fiona’s death.

Now, the coroner’s office has ruled Fiona’s death a suicide, People magazine reports.

Earlier on Thursday, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner posted the case record online, noting that the teen died at a hospital on September 29.

It was previously reported that she had died at home.

As of right now, the case is open and an examination of Fiona’s body has been scheduled.

On Tuesday, the Lowe family issued a statement to People magazine that read, “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” describing her as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

The statement continued, “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” adding, “In fact, she was the light of our lives.”