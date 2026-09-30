Wynonna Judd Reveals Strained Relationship with Sister Ashley Judd: ‘We’re Taking a Break’

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Wynonna Judd is opening up on her relationship with her sister Ashley Judd.

In the new issue of People magazine, Wynonna revealed they are giving each other some space.

She said, “We’re taking a break, which all families can relate to. She’s doing her thing, and I’m doing mine.”

While she admitted they aren’t “connected” right now, she did say things could “absolutely” change in the future.

Wynonna explained, “She just travels a lot. She’s always gone. It’s nothing specific.”

Over a year ago, Wynonna seemingly hinted at their strained relationship.

During an appearance on Clint Black’s “Talking in Circles,” Wynonna said, “Ashley’s doing well. I don’t see her very much, and we’re not as close as I’d like to be, but that’s because success took us away from each other. It’s a funny thing. There’s a bit of a sadness because being famous takes you from home.”

In the same interview, Wynonna recalled taking a parental role in their relationship while their single mom Naomi Judd worked.

Wynonna noted, “That’s why we have such a funny relationship, ’cause she calls me ‘Sister Mommy.’ And I’m a little bit sad about that, ’cause I didn’t get to be her sister.”

She went on, “It was just the two of us, trying to survive. I’m bigger and meaner than her, ’cause I had to be. I had to be mean ’cause I had to keep it together.”

“I was responsible for a lot,” Wynonna emphasized. “And [Naomi] put me in charge. And that’s just the way it was. You grow up with a single parent, what are you gonna do? We made it through, didn’t we?”