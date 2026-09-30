Watch! Derek Hough’s ‘DWTS’ Trailer Tour with Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart

This one's for the Team BRITTAY fans! Earlier this week, before their shocking "Dancing with the Stars" elimination, Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart took Derek Hough for a tour inside their trailers.

Taylor revealed he keeps a camera, painting supplies, and a keyboard in his trailer!

Hanson shared, “You have to have creative outlets, for me, my brain. Keep the wheels turning."

Moving over to the keyboard, he said, “I feel like there should be a jingle for the for the call-in number,” and he revealed he made one!

He also gave Derek a peek inside his closet, and Hough gave him a tip on how to get his jackets fitted in the future.

Derek then paid Britt a visit who explained she’s all about the energy.

“I always like to have a mood… I have my sage… then I have some crystals. I have a selenite, a huge smoky quartz. This is my meditation timer.”

Stewart continued the tour with a look at her makeup, flowers, and more.