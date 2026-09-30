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Last week, Taylor Swift dropped new song “Cleveland!”, which was inspired by her relationship with husband Travis Kelce.

In a fresh episode of his podcast “New Heights” with brother Jason Kelce, Travis is finally reacting to the song, sharing, “I love it, man.”

Travis praised Taylor, saying, “Cleveland is rocking right now! Shout-out to Tay Tay for making that song. Just giving the city a little more life.”

Jason chimed in, “Dude, that song is incredible.”

Jason revealed that he and his wife Kylie Kelce have been “listening to it so much,” adding, "There’s just something about it. It makes you feel really good. It’s a great song.”

Taylor recently released footage of herself with Travis driving her around Cleveland as part of the lyric video for the song.

In the track, Swift sings, “He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me the Heights / So hate all you like / This is the love of my life.”

While Taylor was in Cleveland, Travis seemingly took her to places of his childhood.

In another part of the song, Taylor sings, “There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid / He’s been saying forever.”

She also seemingly references their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, singing, “Now I’m wearing white / So hate all you like.”

Swift has written several songs that have been based on their romance, like “So High School,” which has football references and the one time that Travis played “Kiss, Marry, Kill.”